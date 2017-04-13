Sobrancelha com risca no meio é tendência; veja
Truque de maquiagem chamado 'FeatherBrow' ganha adeptos nas redes sociais
'FeatherBrow' foi uma criação da maquiadora Stella Sironen. Foto: https://www.instagram.com/p/BStrN_DhdbC/?taken-by=stella.s.makeup
A maquiadora finlandesa Stella Sironen publicou uma foto em seu Instagram com a sobrancelha dividida no meio e os pelos penteados para cima e para baixo. O efeito foi conseguido com cola para cílios. Em seguida, as seguidoras começaram a publicar cliques de suas versões. Nasceu aí uma tendência exótica no universo da beleza.
Com o nome 'FeatherBrow', algo como 'sobrancelha de pena', o truque está dando o que falar nas redes sociais. Para aderir, invista em um gel, primer, ou outro produto específico para olhos, já que a área é muito sensível.
so i'm starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday and dont forget to tag me like and subscribe and hit that bell button ALL credits go to my muse @leevittu he came up with this whilst brushing my eyebrows last sunday brow: glue stick skin: @maccosmetics Face&Body foundation C1, @maccosmetics pro longwear concealer NW20, a lot of Fix+ for the wet effect highlight: @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette (Emerald, Opal, Amethyst) eyeshadows: @lipsicosmetics lipstick on the lid and @maccosmetics matte lipsticks in Frosting and Matte Royal mixed for the inner&outer corners mascara: @maccosmetics in extreme dimension lash mascara in Hold For 10
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and.... well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture skin: @maccosmetics strobe cream, face&body foundation c1, pro longwear concealer in NC15, fix+ highlight: @maccosmetics Double Gleam brows: glue stick + @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown eyeshadows: @maccosmetics Texture & Coppering lashes: @ardell_lashes Wispies lips: @lipsicosmetics Leros + clear lip gloss
Who is ready for a new brow trend? • • • This took a bit of @anastasiabeverlyhills clear brow gel with a little help of a technique called "soap brows". These #featherbrows were completely inspired by @stella.s.makeup ❤️ If you don't understand ART, that's okay this trend isn't for you baby. And if you can't understand that, you probably don't understand this is a joke too
I'm no @stella.s.makeup but I had to give this #featherbrows look a go. Honestly I know she was having a joke but for real this is great. Just a quick few brushes with a clear brow gel to separate and hold and added some gold ✨ my brows are particularly thick, so much so that the hairs just don't like to bend any other way so it didn't work out too well for me. Used @jeffreestarcosmetics Androgyny palette for the eye.