Sobrancelha com risca no meio é tendência; veja

'FeatherBrow' foi uma criação da maquiadora Stella Sironen. Foto: https://www.instagram.com/p/BStrN_DhdbC/?taken-by=stella.s.makeup

A maquiadora finlandesa Stella Sironen publicou uma foto em seu Instagram com a sobrancelha dividida no meio e os pelos penteados para cima e para baixo. O efeito foi conseguido com cola para cílios. Em seguida, as seguidoras começaram a publicar cliques de suas versões. Nasceu aí uma tendência exótica no universo da beleza.

Com o nome 'FeatherBrow', algo como 'sobrancelha de pena', o truque está dando o que falar nas redes sociais. Para aderir, invista em um gel, primer, ou outro produto específico para olhos, já que a área é muito sensível.

‍♀️ Who knew everyone took brows so seriously? _____ #featherbrow inspired by the talented @stella.s.makeup Uma publicação compartilhada por K E L S E E • M A R I E (@kelseemarie) em Abr 11, 2017 às 10:40 PDT