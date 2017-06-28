Por que essa mulher raspou o cabelo no dia do seu casamento
Joan Lyons teve a iniciativa para apoiar o noivo, Craig, que sofria de câncer no pâncreas
Craig e Joan. Foto: instagram.com/thewaywemet/
A inglesa Joan Lyons, de Liverpool, conheceu Craig aos 14 anos. Eles não ficaram juntos de imediato (Joan teve outro longo relacionamento), mas se casaram recentemente. No dia da cerimônia, a noiva prestou uma homenagem ao marido, raspando a cabeça para apoiá-lo. Craig era paciente terminal de câncer no pâncreas.
Quem compartilhou a história foi um blog chamado ‘The Way We Met’, que fala de romances. O fotógrafo Kimberley Struth relatou que a ocasião foi uma das mais especiais que já viveu, e que o amor dos noivos encheu o local no dia da festa.
Craig foi diagnosticado em 2015 e recebeu a estimativa de vida de apenas um ano. Então, eles adiantaram o casamento e fizeram da cerimônia um evento beneficente, em que Joan cortaria o cabelo e doaria para crianças com câncer. Craig morreu em dezembro de 2016.
Most brides spend a lot of time fussing over how to wear their hair on their wedding day... but not Joan Lyons. In a loving tribute to her terminally ill groom, this blushing bride decided to shave her head at her very own wedding reception. Craig and Joan Lyons have known each other since they were 14 years old, but unknowingly to Joan, Craig had always been in love with her. "I've loved her since the moment I laid eyes on her." said Craig. After 30 years, Craig finally admitted to Joan how he's felt about her his whole life. "I was a bit shy about it and Joan has been married previously, but she was always the only one for me." Finally, Craig proposed to Joan with a milkshake in hand inside a McDonald’s. “That is how we are,” Joan said. “That is our little heaven enjoying the simple things, as long as we’re together.” When Craig was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and given 9 to 12 months to live, the couple decided to move up their wedding date and turn their big day into a fundraising event. In an act of solidarity with Craig and others affected by life-limiting illnesses, Joan shaved her head in front of all of their guests. Her hair was donated to Little Princess Trust- a charity that makes wigs for severely sick children. @thestruthsphoto who captured these beautiful images said the wedding was one of the happiest she's ever shot. It was very emotional...but the love these two have for each other filled every inch of the room. *Craig passed away just before Christmas. My heart goes out to Joan and the rest of Craig's family.