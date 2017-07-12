Modelo Winnie Harlow faz comentário gordofóbico nas redes sociais
Top com vitiligo costuma falar de preconceito e aceitação em posts na internet
Winnie Harlow. Foto: Stephane Mahe/REUTERS
A modelo Winnie Harlow, de 22 anos, tem vitiligo e é uma grande entusiasta do empoderamento e da aceitação - posts sobre o assunto são frequentes em suas redes sociais. Porém, na quarta, 12, ela causou revolta em seus fãs por ter feito um comentário gordofóbico em um vídeo no Instagram.
Em um passeio de barco, a modelo filmou um homem com sobrepeso e tirou sarro escrevendo ‘visão sexy… seja bem-vindo’. Os internautas chamaram Winnie de ‘hipócrita’. Logo em seguida, ela disse que era uma brincadeira e que o homem em questão era Terry, seu tio.
Winnie Harlow fez um comentário gordofóbico no Instagram. Foto: instagram.com/winnieharlow
I Normally don't respond to false stories but wanted address one that appeared today which said I was mocking a stranger over their appearance in "yellow swim pants" sorry to disappoint yall but that's something I would never do. Tabloids will always look for your downfall, even if it means making things up without fact checking. The guy in question is like an uncle to me and we were sharing a joke, not some random person the media is trying to make seem like I'm fat shaming.. We are all on holiday together and have been having an amazing time (including the jokes we crack on each other). He was actually poking his tummy out More for the photos and videos we were taking. Sexy Uncle T is enjoying his media fame right now so thanks at least for that. Watch out for him on my live stories when we're back on the boat but please guys, don't believe everything you read. Love, Winnie xx (& @cardinalterry)