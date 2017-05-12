Modelo plus size Ashley Graham posa nua para revista
Aos 29 anos, top mostra suas curvas em um ensaio para a V Magazine
Ashley Graham para V Magazine. Foto: instagram.com/theashleygraham/
A modelo plus size Ashley Graham acaba de posar nua para a edição de verão da V Magazine. Em um ensaio intitulado 'Body Beautiful', ela mostrou as curvas em fotos em P&B.
Ashley foi fotografada pelo renomado Mario Sorrenti, que retratou suas celulites e estrias. O resultado é lindo e impressionante.
Love the skin you're in. I discussed body love with @traceeellisross in this latest issue of @vmagazine ・・・ "I think I hit bottom around 18. I was disgusted with myself and told my mom I was coming home. And she told me, 'No, you’re not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you’re supposed to do this. It doesn’t matter what you think about your body, because your body is supposed to change somebody’s life.'" @theashleygraham bares all to @traceeellisross in the link in our bio. Photographed by @mario_sorrenti, styled by @georgecortina for #V107, on stands now.