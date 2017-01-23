Miranda Kerr lança coleção em parceria com marca de jeans

Isabela Serafim - Especial para O Estado de S.Paulo
23/01/2017, 10:33

Linha 'Miranda + Mother' traz 12 peças inspiradas em Jane Birkin e Audrey Hepburn

Miranda Kerr de look vazado em uma festa da Vanity Fair. Foto: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

A modelo Miranda Kerr acaba de anunciar uma coleção-cápsula para a Mother. 'Miranda + Mother' traz 12 peças que incluem camisetas, calças, shorts e camisa jeans. Entre as inspirações estão Audrey Hepburn, com seu estilo ladylike, e Jane Birkin, despojada e muito cool. Os preços variam de 105 a 325 dólares.

"Ela foi uma das primeiras celebridades a vestir as nossas roupas", conta Tim Kaeding, fundador da grife, ao WWD. "Miranda tem um estilo cool e confortável que é compatível com o estilo californiano."

E o mais bacana é que quase todo o lucro será doado ao Royal Hospital for Women Foundation, na Austrália. A modelo é embaixadora do local, que fornece assistência para mulheres, grávidas e bebês recém-nascidos. 

 

