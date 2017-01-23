Miranda Kerr lança coleção em parceria com marca de jeans
Linha 'Miranda + Mother' traz 12 peças inspiradas em Jane Birkin e Audrey Hepburn
Miranda Kerr de look vazado em uma festa da Vanity Fair. Foto: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A modelo Miranda Kerr acaba de anunciar uma coleção-cápsula para a Mother. 'Miranda + Mother' traz 12 peças que incluem camisetas, calças, shorts e camisa jeans. Entre as inspirações estão Audrey Hepburn, com seu estilo ladylike, e Jane Birkin, despojada e muito cool. Os preços variam de 105 a 325 dólares.
"Ela foi uma das primeiras celebridades a vestir as nossas roupas", conta Tim Kaeding, fundador da grife, ao WWD. "Miranda tem um estilo cool e confortável que é compatível com o estilo californiano."
E o mais bacana é que quase todo o lucro será doado ao Royal Hospital for Women Foundation, na Austrália. A modelo é embaixadora do local, que fornece assistência para mulheres, grávidas e bebês recém-nascidos.
MIRANDA MOTHER - We're excited to announce our 12-piece capsule collection with the beautiful (inside and out) @mirandakerr | Proceeds from #MirandaXMother will be donated to The Royal Hospital for Women Foundation in Australia. • • Each year @royalforwomen cares for more than 10K women, 600 premature babies & sends more than 4,200 babies home with their families. These vital funds help to save babies lives.
I'm so excited to finally annouce the capsule collection I've designed with @motherdenim (see link in bio)! Proceeds from #MirandaXMother will be donated to The Royal Hospital for Women Foundation in Australia. 70% of the life-saving equipment in the @royallforwomen newborn intensive care unit has been purchased through donations. These vital funds help to save babies lives. I was a premature baby myself so the cause is very close to my heart ❤️