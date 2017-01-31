Menino de 17 anos é estrela de campanha de beleza

Lewys Ball é chamado de 'Lew' na internet. Foto: Reprodução/Instagram

O youtuber Lewys Ball, de 17 anos, está na nova campanha da marca de beleza Rimmel London. Intitulada #LiveTheLondonLook, a propaganda defende que maquiagem é para todos.

Lew (como é chamado na internet) tem tudo a ver com a marca. Ele arrasa com tutoriais de maquiagem no Youtube.

Em seu Instagram, o youtuber contou estar lisonjeado em fazer parte do anúncio. “Muito feliz em dizer que eu faço parte da família Rimmel como embaixador.”

Essa não é a primeira vez que um menino se alia a uma marca de maquiagem. O youtuber James Charles já estrelou um shooting da Cover Girl em 2016.