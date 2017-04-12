Conheça as gêmeas albinas que caíram nas graças da moda
Lara e Mara Bawar, modelos de 11 anos de idade, já foram estrelas da Nike e Insanis
As gêmeas Lara e Mara Bawar conquistaram o mundo fashion. Foto: https://www.instagram.com/p/BSoPRjthGS4/?taken-by=lara_mara_sheila
As gêmeas brasileiras Lara e Mara Bawar, de 11 anos, são as novas queridinhas do mundo da moda. Elas são albinas, isto é, não tem pigmento na pele e cabelo e representam uma beleza muito especial. Com campanhas da Nike e Insanis no portfólio, as meninas são as it girls da vez.
No ano passado, as Lara e Mara chamaram a atenção de Vinicius Terranova, fotógrafo suíço radicado no Brasil, que produziu uma série de imagens lindas. Quem também aparece ao lado das gêmeas nas fotos é a irmã Sheila, que não é albina. O resultado você pode conferir abaixo.
These two brilliant beauties @lara_mara_sheila . Styling @suyane_ynaya . . #blackgirlmagic #blackpower #blackbeauty #blackhair #blackgirlsrock #blackisbeautiful #blacklove #blacklivesmatter #black #blackwomen #blackqueens #blackstyle #blackgirls #kidsfashion #blackpride #curlyhair #twins #curlygirl #curlyhairstyles #curlyfro #afro #afrohair #afrocentric #afrobrazilian #albino #albinos #blackbeautyradar #blackbeauties #naturalbeauty #photography
#floresraras @afropunk ❤️ Photo @viniciusterranova with @lara_mara_sheila @styling @suyane_ynaya #albinism #floresraras #blackbeauty #sisters #twins #afrokids #afropunk #brazil #art #color #photography #photographer #pjotographers #purplehair #love #Family #artnewsafrica @artnewsafrica #viniciusterranova
@afropunk HARPER'S BAZAAR and GLAMOUR in just 2 days ❤ To much for my heart !! Get To know the wonderfull sisters @lara_mara_sheila for my new project #floresraras #rareflowers with a wonderfull styling by @suyane_ynaya . We will post more soon =) Ps: ❤️ #afropunk #rareflowers #floresraras #albino #blackbeauty #37minus #afrokids #viniciusterranova #photography #art #future #viniciusterranova
"The silence" I've been away for a long time from my instagram and even my activities. I want to apologize for my silence and say thank you to all of you who are following my work and sending me so many beautiful messages! The reason I've been away is that I had to deal with some family issues that are now returning to normal Thank you very much! Photography @viniciusterranova Princess @lara_mara_sheila Makeup @gabijovine . . #photography #photographer #photographs #art #artphotography #fineart #finearts #fineartphotography #silence #artist #statue #divine #blessed #bless #angel #angels #mystic #achadosdasemana #twins #blackgirlmagic #frobabies #afro #afrohair #afrocentric #albino #albinos