Conheça as gêmeas albinas que caíram nas graças da moda

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
12/04/2017, 10:25

Lara e Mara Bawar, modelos de 11 anos de idade, já foram estrelas da Nike e Insanis

As gêmeas Lara e Mara Bawar conquistaram o mundo fashion.

As gêmeas Lara e Mara Bawar conquistaram o mundo fashion.

As gêmeas brasileiras Lara e Mara Bawar, de 11 anos, são as novas queridinhas do mundo da moda. Elas são albinas, isto é, não tem pigmento na pele e cabelo e representam uma beleza muito especial. Com campanhas da Nike e Insanis no portfólio, as meninas são as it girls da vez.

No ano passado, as Lara e Mara chamaram a atenção de Vinicius Terranova, fotógrafo suíço radicado no Brasil, que produziu uma série de imagens lindas. Quem também aparece ao lado das gêmeas nas fotos é a irmã Sheila, que não é albina. O resultado você pode conferir abaixo.

 

"The silence" I've been away for a long time from my instagram and even my activities. I want to apologize for my silence and say thank you to all of you who are following my work and sending me so many beautiful messages! The reason I've been away is that I had to deal with some family issues that are now returning to normal Thank you very much! Photography @viniciusterranova Princess @lara_mara_sheila Makeup @gabijovine

Photography @viniciusterranova make up artist @gabijovine

@viniciusterranova Mua @gabijovine

