Conheça as gêmeas albinas que caíram nas graças da moda

As gêmeas Lara e Mara Bawar conquistaram o mundo fashion. Foto: https://www.instagram.com/p/BSoPRjthGS4/?taken-by=lara_mara_sheila

As gêmeas brasileiras Lara e Mara Bawar, de 11 anos, são as novas queridinhas do mundo da moda. Elas são albinas, isto é, não tem pigmento na pele e cabelo e representam uma beleza muito especial. Com campanhas da Nike e Insanis no portfólio, as meninas são as it girls da vez.

No ano passado, as Lara e Mara chamaram a atenção de Vinicius Terranova, fotógrafo suíço radicado no Brasil, que produziu uma série de imagens lindas. Quem também aparece ao lado das gêmeas nas fotos é a irmã Sheila, que não é albina. O resultado você pode conferir abaixo.

Uma publicação compartilhada por Fine Art Photography (@viniciusterranova) em Ago 1, 2016 às 3:33 PDT

Photography @viniciusterranova make up artist @gabijovine 30K ❤❤ Love to @b.luxo Uma publicação compartilhada por Lara Mara Sheila (@lara_mara_sheila) em Abr 10, 2017 às 5:43 PDT

PHOTO @viniciusterranova MUA @gabijovine We are very happy with all the beautiful messages you are sending us! 35 K now!! It's very lovely ❤ You are all really welcome in our life's Uma publicação compartilhada por Lara Mara Sheila (@lara_mara_sheila) em Abr 12, 2017 às 3:28 PDT

@viniciusterranova Mua @gabijovine Uma publicação compartilhada por Lara Mara Sheila (@lara_mara_sheila) em Abr 8, 2017 às 6:51 PDT