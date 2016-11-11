Tendência: mulheres adotam cabelo arco-íris

- O Estado de S.Paulo
11/11/2016, 17:01

Depois da onda dos tons acinzentados, os fios recebem cores variadas de uma vez só. Veja

Os cabelos supercoloridos são tendência.

Os cabelos supercoloridos são tendência. Foto: Reprodução/Instagram

Lingerie com elástico, slides, choker... As tendências dos anos 1990 voltaram com tudo mesmo. Até Lisa Frank, que inventou os desenhos supercoloridos aplicados nas lancheiras e objetos das crianças da época, apareceu como inspiração para os cabelos. A tendência de beleza da vez são os fios no 'mood' arco-íris. O look também lembra o desenho 'My Little Pony'.

Leia também:

O cabelereiro Leandro Montesino, do salão Pedro Galdi, nos Jardins, em São Paulo, conta que o processo é trabalhoso. "O primeiro passo é descolorir o cabelo todo e depois matizá-lo. As cores pastel necessitam de mais cuidado, pois podem mudar de cor quando aplicadas nos fios de acordo com o nível de descoloração", diz. "Então, as cores devem ser aplicadas como mechas. O tempo do processo depende da textura e porosidade do cabelo." 

Você apostaria? Confira os visuais abaixo.

 

Rainbow galaxy gal Dress: @blackmilkclothing

Uma foto publicada por ✨ Kate Hannah ✨ (@katehannah) em

 

I'm wrapping up my weekend with this beauty. It is also my submission to @theunicorntribe for #newyearunicorns17. I'm about to get really serious, so just bear with me on this one. I want to be a part of the #unicorntribe because I want to be a part of something much bigger than myself. I've always been kind of an outsider, the nerdy artist trying to make things more beautiful one day at a time. It can be a lonely place, so to be a part of something filled with like-minded artists would be life changing. I think I would gain not only camaraderie by becoming a member, but also perspective. With so many different viewpoints, techniques and experiences to gain from other unicorns, I would only grow as an artist and as a person. And on the other hand, I believe I have my own unique perspective from which to share. So by being a part of the Unicorn Tribe, I would also be able to support others. I heard this saying. It said, if you want to go quickly, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. I want to go far with the Unicorns. Thank you. #hairbytiffanycathleen #psychadelicstrands

Uma foto publicada por tiffany (@tiffanycathleen) em

 

Neons and topknots for the win! #hairbytiffanycathleen #psychadelicstrands

Uma foto publicada por tiffany (@tiffanycathleen) em

 

Neon Sand Art #lyssdidmyhair #sandarthair #rainbowhair

Uma foto publicada por Connecticut Hairstylist (@lysseon) em