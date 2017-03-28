Nina Dobrev publica despedida emocionante de sua gatinha que morreu

Nina Dobrev Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni

A atriz Nina Dobrev publicou uma despedida emocionante de sua gatinha de estimação, Lynx, morta na última segunda-feira, 28.

"Quando olho para trás nos últimos 18 anos que passamos juntas, eu sorrio entre lágrimas. Você me trouxe tanta alegria, amor, tantos abraços e beijos. Eu ainda me lembro do primeiro dia em que te trouxe para casa, do tamanho de uma xícara de chá. Eu soube naquele momento que você era minha alma gêmea", relembrou Nina, que convivia com o animal desde quando ainda era uma criança, aos dez anos de idade.

"Te dizer adeus no sábado foi a coisa mais difícil que já tive que fazer na minha vida. Foi agridoce, mas estou tão feliz que pude te segurar em meus braços uma última vez. Meu coração dói. Sinto sua falta mais do que palavras podem explicar, mas eu ainda consigo sentir sua presença, sua energia e sua luz. Sei que você ainda está comigo, e sempre será parte de mim, não importa onde eu vá. Na saúde e na doença, até que a morte os separe. Meu relacionamento mais duradouro. Minha melhor amiga. Eu te amo", finalizou.

Confira a postagem original abaixo: