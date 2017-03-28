Nina Dobrev publica despedida emocionante de sua gatinha que morreu
'Te dizer adeus foi a coisa mais difícil que fiz na vida. Mas estou feliz de poder te segurar uma última vez', escreveu atriz
Nina Dobrev Foto: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni
A atriz Nina Dobrev publicou uma despedida emocionante de sua gatinha de estimação, Lynx, morta na última segunda-feira, 28.
"Quando olho para trás nos últimos 18 anos que passamos juntas, eu sorrio entre lágrimas. Você me trouxe tanta alegria, amor, tantos abraços e beijos. Eu ainda me lembro do primeiro dia em que te trouxe para casa, do tamanho de uma xícara de chá. Eu soube naquele momento que você era minha alma gêmea", relembrou Nina, que convivia com o animal desde quando ainda era uma criança, aos dez anos de idade.
"Te dizer adeus no sábado foi a coisa mais difícil que já tive que fazer na minha vida. Foi agridoce, mas estou tão feliz que pude te segurar em meus braços uma última vez. Meu coração dói. Sinto sua falta mais do que palavras podem explicar, mas eu ainda consigo sentir sua presença, sua energia e sua luz. Sei que você ainda está comigo, e sempre será parte de mim, não importa onde eu vá. Na saúde e na doença, até que a morte os separe. Meu relacionamento mais duradouro. Minha melhor amiga. Eu te amo", finalizou.
To my sweet sweet angel, As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears. You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses. I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate. From there our long journey began and we were inseparable. We grew up together in Toronto, then you followed me to Atlanta, and from there we road tripped across the United States through New Orleans, Austin City, Amarillo Texas, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, we even saw the Grand Canyon for our first time together. Our last chapter and final destination was here in Los Angeles. I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that's what you gave me. Saying goodbye to you on Saturday was the most difficult thing I have had to do in my life. It was bittersweet, but I'm so happy I got to hold you in my arms one last time. My heart hurts, I miss you more than I words can explain but I can still feel your presence, energy and light. I know you're still with me and will always be a part of me, no matter where I go. In sickness and in health until death do us part. My longest relationship, my rock, my best friend. I love you. ❤ #RIP 9 lives. 9 names. Bambi Jami Jamilia Lynx Jami Lynx Jinx Jimmy jam Poop Jammie