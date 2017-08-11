Nasce filha dos atores Ian Somerhalder e Nikki Reed

Redação - O Estado de S. Paulo
11/08/2017, 18:37

Bodhi Soleil é a primeira bebê do casal e veio ao mundo no último dia 25

Nikki Reed e Ian Somerhalder estão juntos desde 2014

Nikki Reed e Ian Somerhalder estão juntos desde 2014 Foto: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

A atriz Nikki Reed deu à luz a sua primeira filha no último dia 25 de julho, mas a informação foi divulgada apenas nesta sexta-feira, 11, pelo site E! News.

Fruto do relacionamento com o ator Ian Somerhalder, a bebê chamou atenção pelo nome escolhido: Bodhi Soleil.

Bodhi é um termo do Budismo que significa ‘despertar’ ou ‘iluminar’. Já Soleil é ‘sol’ em francês.

Em maio, Somerhalder havia comemorado a gestação da mulher pelo Instagram. “Em meus 38 anos neste planeta, eu nunca tinha experimentado nada mais poderoso e bonito do que isso”, escreveu o protagonista de The Vampire Diaries.