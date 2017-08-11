Nasce filha dos atores Ian Somerhalder e Nikki Reed
Bodhi Soleil é a primeira bebê do casal e veio ao mundo no último dia 25
Nikki Reed e Ian Somerhalder estão juntos desde 2014 Foto: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
A atriz Nikki Reed deu à luz a sua primeira filha no último dia 25 de julho, mas a informação foi divulgada apenas nesta sexta-feira, 11, pelo site E! News.
Leia também:
Fruto do relacionamento com o ator Ian Somerhalder, a bebê chamou atenção pelo nome escolhido: Bodhi Soleil.
Bodhi é um termo do Budismo que significa ‘despertar’ ou ‘iluminar’. Já Soleil é ‘sol’ em francês.
Em maio, Somerhalder havia comemorado a gestação da mulher pelo Instagram. “Em meus 38 anos neste planeta, eu nunca tinha experimentado nada mais poderoso e bonito do que isso”, escreveu o protagonista de The Vampire Diaries.
To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian