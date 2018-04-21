Morre Verne Troyer, o Mini Mim dos filmes 'Austin Powers'

O ator Verne Troyer. Foto: Fred Prouser / Reuters

O ator Verne Troyer, conhecido por ter interpretado o personagem Mini Mim nos filmes da série Austin Powers, morreu neste sábado, 21. O anúncio foi feito por sua família, em um comunicado em sua conta no Instagram.

"Durante seus últimos dias de adversidade, ele foi batizado enquanto estava cercado por sua família. [...] Depressão e suicídio são questões muito sérias. Você nunca sabe o tipo de batalha que alguém está travando dentro de si. Seja amigável com os outros. E sempre saiba, nunca é tarde demais para pedir ajuda a alguém", diz um trecho.

De acordo com o site TMZ, no início do mês, ele havia sido internado em um hospital após problemas com alcoolismo e vinha apresentando tendências suicidas. No último dia 3 de abril, sua família havia usado o mesmo perfil para pedir orações e pensamentos positivos ao ator.

Verne tinha acondroplasia, um tipo de nanismo que fez com que medisse 81 centímetros de altura. O fato lhe ajudou a conseguir o papel de Mini Mim, uma 'miniatura' do vilão Dr. Evil nos filmes Austin Powers.

Relembre a seguir uma de suas cenas no filme Austin Powers e o Homem com Membro de Ouro