'Desafiaram paradigmas', diz Will Smith sobre 'Pantera Negra'

O ator Will Smith parabeniza atores de 'Pantera Negra' Foto: Instagram / @willsmith

O ator Will Smith parabenizou os envolvidos no elenco e produção do filme Pantera Negra por meio de uma postagem em seu Instagram. Ele classificou o que fizeram como "espetacular" e contou que o filme o levou às lágrimas.

"Vocês desafiaram, e potencialmente superaram várias falsos paradigmas e crenças de Hollywood. Eu só quero dizer parabéns a vocês. Estou orgulhoso, animado", analisou Will no vídeo.

Na legenda, Will deixou uma reflexão que Nelson Mandela lhe teria dito quando estava vivo: "Com o tipo de fama que você conquistou, é importante que você, quando encontre seus fãs, estenda sua mão e lhes deixe sentir sua carne. Você tem que provar a eles que você é real - porque as pessoas não podem aspirar nada que eles não acreditem que seja real".

Em seguida, o ator complementou: "Aproveitem esse momento transcedental. Vão às ruas. Toquem-nos. Deixe que eles saibam que vocês são reais!".

Will designou a homenagem especialmente a Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Andy Serkis, Winston Duke, Sterling Brown, Rachel Morrison, Ludwig Goransson, Ruth Carter, Michael B. Jordan e Stan Lee.