Chad Michael Murray revive príncipe de ‘A Nova Cinderela’ para pacientes com câncer

Quase 13 anos depois de protagonizar A Nova Cinderela ao lado de Hilary Duff, o ator Chad Michael Murray relembrou os momentos vividos no filme durante evento em um hospital nos Estados Unidos.

Murray se vestiu de príncipe, assim como o personagem Austin Ames faz na comédia romântica. A visita ocorreu no Centro Pediátrico do Condado de Orange (CHOC), na Califórnia, que atende crianças com câncer.

O hospital promove anualmente um baile de formatura para os adolescentes que, por conta da doença, perderam uma parte da vida escolar.

O ator aceitou o convite e esteve no local com a esposa e atriz Sarah Roemer. “Tive o imenso prazer de estar no baile de formatura do CHOC ontem à noite. Essa foi uma das quatro ou cinco salas que eles decoraram. Foi incrível. Eu tirei Austin Ames da aposentadoria”, escreveu Murray em sua conta no Instagram, enquanto mostrava o local em um vídeo.