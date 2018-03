Vídeo de pinguim fazendo 'selfie' na Antártida viraliza; assista

School's back and so is #Classroom #Antarctica with curriculum aligned teaching resources for grades 3 to 8: https://t.co/C0euzaAVI7

#HappyFeet scratches an itch at the Auster Rookery in East #Antarctica.

The emperor #penguin chick was snapped by Australian Antarctic expeditioner Shane Bilston, who said the #photo documents one of the most amazing experiences of his life.

S Bilston pic.twitter.com/EMULncwnVT