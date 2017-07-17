Metrô de Taiwan chama atenção com vagões 'esportivos'

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
17/07/2017, 15:16

Decoração especial foi feita em virtude da realização da Universíade na cidade

Mulher entra no clima do 'metrô-piscina'

Mulher entra no clima do 'metrô-piscina' Foto: Instagram / @yawenkao

Preparando a cidade para receber a Universíade de Verão de 2017, evento esportivo mundial que ocorre entre 19 e 30 de agosto na Taipé Chinesa, em Taiwan, a companhia de metrô local criou um belo efeito visual em seus vagões.

Em referência a esportes como basquete, futebol, natação e atletismo, o piso foi revestido por um material que 'transporta' os usuários ao clima da competição.

Confira abaixo algumas imagens do resultado. Tem até gente se caracterizando com uniforme esportivo!

 

游不得我 #世大運 #捷運

Uma publicação compartilhada por 高愛文 (@aiwenkao) em

 

明天我的第3次台灣巡迴講座要開始了 在前一夜幸運做到期間限定捷運車廂✨ 游泳池超有趣 我明天早上6點前就要出發了，台中的朋友明天見～(*≧ω≦) 明日から私の第三回台湾巡回講座が始まります 前日ラッキーなことに期間限定の車両に乗れた✨プール面白い 明日朝6時前に出て台中に向かいます！ 台中の皆さんまた明日お会いしましょう(*≧ω≦) #sachikoの旅行ナビ #撒醬的旅遊指南 #mrt#捷運#metro#游泳池#プール#游泳#train#電車#pool#popdaily#女子#女子会#instalike#instadaily#instagood#girl#instatraveling#instatravel#旅行#女子旅#女子旅行 #taiwan#台湾#台北#台灣#台湾生活#taipei#travel

Uma publicação compartilhada por 五十嵐幸子 Sachiko 撒醬 (@sachikol.0x0.l) em

 

怕曬只好捷運乾泳 #游泳池車廂 #台北捷運 #世大運

Uma publicação compartilhada por 伊娃 (@eva_cute_1113) em

 

遇見一列足球場 #捷運 #世大運

Uma publicação compartilhada por Spiritwing Chu (@spiritwingchu) em

 

撲空兩次 第三次總算坐到了 （只是那時候還差點上錯車以為是對面即將開走的那班 誤！ 最熱門的果然是游泳池車廂 超級爆滿 為了要等空空的車廂 只好從松山一路坐到新店 肚子剛好也餓了可以覓食go#taipei#taipeimainstation#台北#世大運#彩繪列車#台北捷運#松山新店線#活動只到八月三十號#louisvuitton#lv (捷運發車時間) 自松山發車時間為6:57、8:15、9:34、11:02、12:32、14:02、15:32、16:59、18:18、19:11、20:34、22:03 自新店發車時間為6:17、7:36、8:54、10:17、11:49、13:19、14:49、16:19、17:38、19:51、21:20、22:46 (假日發車時間有所不同唷！ 就是因為這樣我才會撲空兩次)

Uma publicação compartilhada por Olena (@olllenas) em

 

跑跑跑跑客戶搭到泳池車廂 #mrt  #台北捷運 #monday #星期一 #世大運 #like4like #swimmingpool #游泳池

Uma publicação compartilhada por Kandi (@kandi5) em