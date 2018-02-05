Jovem lança campanha para ajudar mulheres que têm seios 'caídos'

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
05/02/2018, 20:22

Chidera Eggerue melhorou a autoestima de diversas mulheres no Reino Unido com a hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter

Criadora da hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter

Criadora da hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter Foto: Instagram / @theslumflower

Cansada de sofrer com sua aparência por conta de seus seios considerados 'caídos', uma jovem britânica resolveu lançar um movimento online chamado #SaggyBoobsMatter (Peitos caídos importam, em tradução livre).

"Criei a hashtag #SaggyBoobsMatter porque as mulheres são envergonhadas quando seus corpos não agradam o olhar masculino.  Peitos caídos são sub-representados. Ser sub-representado te faz se sentir um alienígena para a sociedade. Isso cria inseguranças nas pessoas que não têm a capacidade mental de valorizar a si mesmas através dos valores de outras pessoas", explicou em seu Instagram.

Com o tempo, ela conseguiu apoio de diversas mulheres, tornando-se conhecida nas redes sociais, em que costuma publicar fotos em que clama por empoderamento e reafirma que seus seios não são um problema. 

Confira algumas de suas fotos e frases abaixo, em inglês:

 

 

I can’t be vex at myself for failing. I can only be vex at myself for not trying again.

Uma publicação compartilhada por Chidera (@theslumflower) em

 

fight me

Uma publicação compartilhada por Chidera (@theslumflower) em

 

The next time a man asks you why your boobs are saggy, ask him why his balls are saggy. #SAGGYBOOBSMATTER

Uma publicação compartilhada por Chidera (@theslumflower) em