Fotógrafa faz sucesso com imagens de gatos em poses espontâneas

Redação - O Estado de S.Paulo
24/04/2018, 17:54

Confira algumas imagens tiradas pela italiana Marianna Zampieri

Uma fotógrafa (ou 'gatógrafa', como se define) tem feito sucesso no Instagram graças a fotos de gatinhos tiradas em poses mais 'naturais'

Em seu site, a italiana Marianna Zampieri explica que considera imprescindível que suas fotos sejam espontâneas, e que começou a fotografar gatos quando adotou o seu, Arthur, em 2012.

Nas imagens, ela busca mostrar o vínculo dos animais com seus donos em ambientes diferentes do que estamos acostumados a ver, e também gatos em locais inusitados para fotos.

Confira algumas imagens de seu trabalho abaixo: