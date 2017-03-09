Foto de garoto consolando irmão com câncer terminal sensibiliza a internet

Bebê Foto: Pixabay

A australiana Sheryl, conhecida por divulgar a história de seu filho Thomas, por meio de um blog, sensibilizou a internet ao compartilhar um momento de intenso amor demonstrado pelo seu filho mais velho ao jovem irmão.

"Quando estávamos de férias. Eu estava me arrumando no banheiro, e meu marido na cozinha. As crianças estavam quietas. Eu fui devagar até o lounge com a minha câmera, prestes a descobrir o que eles estavam fazendo. Estava esperando meu bebê coberto com Nutella ou algo do tipo, mas, em vez disso, me deparei com esta cena. Meu filho estava dizendo a seu irmão mais novo: 'Kuya (irmão mais velho) está aqui. Está tudo bem'", explicou ela, junto à imagem.

Sheryl também compartilha diversos momentos familiares com os filhos em sua conta. Veja alguns abaixo: