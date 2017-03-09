Foto de garoto consolando irmão com câncer terminal sensibiliza a internet
A mãe, Sheryl, se surpreendeu ao flagrar o momento
Bebê Foto: Pixabay
A australiana Sheryl, conhecida por divulgar a história de seu filho Thomas, por meio de um blog, sensibilizou a internet ao compartilhar um momento de intenso amor demonstrado pelo seu filho mais velho ao jovem irmão.
Leia também:
"Quando estávamos de férias. Eu estava me arrumando no banheiro, e meu marido na cozinha. As crianças estavam quietas. Eu fui devagar até o lounge com a minha câmera, prestes a descobrir o que eles estavam fazendo. Estava esperando meu bebê coberto com Nutella ou algo do tipo, mas, em vez disso, me deparei com esta cena. Meu filho estava dizendo a seu irmão mais novo: 'Kuya (irmão mais velho) está aqui. Está tudo bem'", explicou ela, junto à imagem.
#Throwback to when we were on our holiday. I was getting ready in the bathroom and husband was in the kitchen. The kids were quiet, especially Mr preschooler. You know the rules about when kids are quiet. I tiptoed to the lounge with my camera ready to catch anything they are doing. I was expecting my baby to be covered in Nutella or something but instead I saw this. My preschooler is telling his baby brother "Kuya (big brother) is here. Everything is ok". #myboys #bestbigbrother #documentinglittlemoments #mybabyloves #myheartandsoul #luckymummy
Sheryl também compartilha diversos momentos familiares com os filhos em sua conta. Veja alguns abaixo:
My William. He's my defiant, stubborn, strong willed, loud, loving, caring, extremely affectionate, emotional, very thoughtful Threenager. We've been having a lot of tantrums (a lot) but he still manages to do this to make things better, he pulls me in for a kiss and say sorry. He's always been my light. #mybabylove #documentinglittlemoments #bestbigbrother #ilovehimso
"I'm gonna give you all my kisses my Thomas!" How do I even begin to explain to my older son that his world is going to change once again, that I don't know. I only have love, kisses and cuddles to give. #mybabyloves #documentinglittlemoments #mummyblogger #childhoodcancersucks #terminalcancerwarrior #11weeksold