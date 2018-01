Depois de cinco anos na cama, mulher mais gorda do mundo perde 200 kg

Happy Transformation TuesdayI can't believe how my life has completely changed. From being put on a flatbed tow truck, rushed to the emergency room due to congestive heart failure, to now being offered a job at 24 hour fitness as a hip-hop aqua aerobics instructor. Never in a million years did I think I would ever be working at a GYM. This just shows me how my life is transforming right before my eyes and I'm truly grateful and excited about what God has in store for me. #team1day #Godisgood #my955lblife #catrinasweightlossjourney #hospicesurvivor #extremeweightloss #givingupisnotanoption #determination #motivation #yourwitnessinggreatness #prettyhealthyandthick #periscopelive #motivationalspeaker #transformationtuesday #pushinmyselftogreatest #myjourney #googleme #watch4me #lovinglife #naturalgirlsrock #blessed #catrinasweightlossjourney #myjourney #success #hospicesofhope #survivor #kickingobesitybutt #dontquitgetfit

A photo posted by Catrina Raiford (@misstrina911) on Nov 8, 2016 at 3:57pm PST