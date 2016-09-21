Papagaia sem penas faz sucesso no Instagram
A filhote já tem quase 100 mil seguidores em sua rede social
Foto: Reprodução / Instagram
Uma filhote de papagaio chamada Rhea vem chamando atenção nas redes sociais, por conta do Instagram que sua dona criou para mostrar suas fotos ao mundo, e já conta com quase 100 mil seguidores.
Leia também:
Vinda de Massachussetts, em Boston, nos Estados Unidos, a pássara nasceu com uma doença que a impede de ter penas e também pode gerar deformações em seu bico e garras.
Ao invés de as pessoas acharem o animalzinho feio por conta da ausência de penas, o que vem ocorrendo é exatamente o contrário: Rhea faz cada vez mais sucesso e é cada vez mais considerada como um ícone da fofura.
Confira mais fotos abaixo.
Very Marilyn Monroe-ish or Donald Trump-ish? One of the perks of being bald is that I can change my hairstyle anytime! Thanks @curliecutiepie for this #blondwig - - #RheaGoesBlonde #RheaWearsAWig #wig #barbiewig #hairdo #nudist #birthdaysuit #sleepybird #birds #bird #lookingatthebrightside #fresh #nakedandhappy #sexybird #rhea #beakandfeatherdisease #disease #happybirdie #adopted #savealife #adoptdontshop #birds #birdsofinstagram #9gag #9gagpet #lovebird #animalsco #donaldtrumpwig
Shoutout to Suzanne Freeman, owner of #SockBuddies for sending me a custom made one! Thanks so much for being so dedicated in helping me feel warm! #FirstTry #TooBig #ImTooSmall #OhWell #WeTried #RheasSweaterCollection - - #nudist #birthdaysuit #sleepybird #birds #bird #lookingatthebrightside #fresh #nakedandhappy #sexybird #rhea #beakandfeatherdisease #disease #happybirdie #adopted #savealife #adoptdontshop #birds #birdsofinstagram #9gag #9gagpet #lovebird #animalsco
This is my sofa, my very own sofa reason why I learned to go up and down the stairs. #ImAPro #PuppyStairs - - #nudist #birthdaysuit #sleepybird #birds #bird #lookingatthebrightside #fresh #nakedandhappy #sexybird #rhea #beakandfeatherdisease #disease #happybirdie #adopted #savealife #adoptdontshop #birds #birdsofinstagram #9gag #9gagpet #lovebird #animalsco
Using sis's @freshpatch this morning it is pretty cool! - - #nudist #birthdaysuit #sleepybird #birds #bird #lookingatthebrightside #fresh #nakedandhappy #sexybird #rhea #beakandfeatherdisease #disease #happybirdie #adopted #savealife #adoptdontshop #birds #birdsofinstagram #9gag #9gagpet #lovebird #animalsco #chickenlegs #freshpatch
A mothers warmth cant be compared to anything ☔️ specially during a rainy/sick day! - - #nudist #birthdaysuit #sleepybird #birds #bird #lookingatthebrightside #fresh #nakedandhappy #sexybird #rhea #beakandfeatherdisease #disease #happybirdie #adopted #savealife #adoptdontshop #birds #birdsofinstagram #9gag #9gagpet #lovebird #animalsco #chickenlegs #cozy
I invite you all to join my new #FacebookPage my goal is to meet even more people from all over and create awareness of PFBD! Search Rhea The Naked Birdie or @RheaTNB There you'll learn more about my life and my condition through articles and videos!! - - #sunday #sundayactivities #facebook #fb #connect #nudist #birthdaysuit #sleepybird #birds #bird #lookingatthebrightside #fresh #nakedandhappy #sexybird #rhea #beakandfeatherdisease #disease #happybirdie #adopted #savealife #adoptdontshop #birds #birdsofinstagram #9gag #9gagpet #lovebird #animalsco #chickenlegs
Early morning conversations with my sis #HappyMonday - - #unlikelyfriendships #nudist #differentisbeautiful #nakedandbeautiful #birthdaysuit #sleepybird #birds #bird #lookingatthebrightside #fresh #nakedandhappy #sexybird #rhea #beakandfeatherdisease #disease #happybirdie #adopted #savealife #adoptdontshop #birds #birdsofinstagram #9gag #9gagpet #lovebird #animalsco #chickenlegs #yorkie #yorkies
Not so close mom that thing is invading my #personalspace - - #nudist #differentisbeautiful #nakedandbeautiful #birthdaysuit #sleepybird #birds #bird #lookingatthebrightside #fresh #nakedandhappy #sexybird #rhea #beakandfeatherdisease #disease #happybirdie #adopted #savealife #adoptdontshop #birds #birdsofinstagram #9gag #9gagpet #lovebird #animalsco #chickenlegs #yorkie #yorkies