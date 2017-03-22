Após sofrer gordofobia, garota recebe apoio na internet

. Foto: https://www.instagram.com/p/BRcO2VBAKaZ/?taken-by=luhshawnay

Quando a americana La'Shaunae decidiu publicar fotos de algumas de suas roupas favoritas no Instagram, ela não imaginava a repercussão que isso ganharia.

Em algumas, ela aparece trajando uma camiseta da Trasher Magazine, publicação sobre o mundo do skate. Não demorou muito para que comentários maldosos começassem a surgir.

Em um deles, um perfil replicou a foto postada pela garota com a seguinte legenda: "Então ela come os skates, porque com certeza ela não anda neles".

Outros usuários do Twitter continuaram a humilhá-la com comentários ofensivos: "Ela come as pessoas que andam neles [skates]", disse um. "A V*** precisa de quatro espelhos", continuou outro.

Felizmente, muitos internautas resolveram se colocar ao lado de La'Shaunae, postando comentários positivos e até passou a receber desenhos como presente de um admiradores.

Ao invés de xingamentos, o perfil da garota agora está tomado por frases elogiosas como: "Todas essas pessoas amam ver você vencendo!", "Minha nova conta favorita!" e "F****-se os haters, você é bonita e amada!"

Confira abaixo os desenhos e as postagens que originaram a polêmica:

@boneyaardadventures drew me and this is my new favorite thing Uma publicação compartilhada por la'shaunae/20/S.C (@luhshawnay) em Mar 18, 2017 às 10:05 PDT

COOLEST Uma publicação compartilhada por la'shaunae/20/S.C (@luhshawnay) em Mar 21, 2017 às 10:39 PDT

Uma publicação compartilhada por la'shaunae/20/S.C (@luhshawnay) em Mar 9, 2017 às 6:38 PST

trying Uma publicação compartilhada por la'shaunae/20/S.C (@luhshawnay) em Mar 6, 2017 às 8:42 PST

it took me a week to make the fraying on this skirt. #vbo Uma publicação compartilhada por la'shaunae/20/S.C (@luhshawnay) em Mar 6, 2017 às 9:55 PST