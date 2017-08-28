Após furacão, redes sociais se comovem com cães abandonados no Texas

Morador da região, Isiah Courtney carrega seu cãozinho, Bruce, durante o Furacão Harvey, no Texas Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Após a passagem do furacão Harvey pelo estado do Texas, nos Estados Unidos, imagens de destruição tornaram-se corriqueiras pela região.

Porém, algumas delas estão repercutindo nas redes sociais por envolverem animais de estimação que acabaram se perdendo de seus donos, ou sendo deixados para trás em meio à tragédia.

Diversas imagens estão chamando atenção, sendo inclusive replicadas por personalidades, como a atriz Mandy Moore.

Confira exemplos abaixo:

DAILY MAIL UK: Dog is abandoned on heavily flooded property off US-77 in Victoria, Texas #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/qKxwkKAu2p — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 27 de agosto de 2017

DAILY MAIL UK: Abandoned dog seen chained to tree outside mobile home in Victoria, Texas #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/Vl5SuElv9m — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) 27 de agosto de 2017

Hundreds of Stray Dogs Need Help Right Now In Houston Following Hurricane Harvey! Operation Houston https://t.co/RL4Pv2S7dG — WA2S Films (@WA2Sorg) 28 de agosto de 2017

Two dogs left behind in a boat. Sadly a family had to evacuate their flooded neighborhood in Dickinson, #Texas without their dogs. Hope they're ok. #houston Uma publicação compartilhada por Ed Lavandera (@edlavacnn) em Ago 27, 2017 às 9:34 PDT

Muitos, porém, conseguiram se manter ao lado de seus cães durante o momento da tragédia, ou puderam ajudar no resgate de outros animais:

Mulher e seu cãozinho após passagem do furacão Harvey Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Moradora da região, Tina Cross salva sua cadelinha, Mitzy Foto: David J. Philip / AP

Destyn Scales e seu cão, Dexter Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters

Cachorro é resgatado após furacão Harvey Foto: Jonathan Bachman / Reuters