Faz tudo
Indicações de mão-de-obra especializada para reformas e consertos que arquitetos e decoradores têm na agenda de bom acabamento
GERENCIAMENTO Lock Engenharia: tel.: (11) 3054-8555 GESSO Michelangelo Gesso & Decorações: R. Arnaldo Magnicaro, 951, tel.: (11) 5635-0120 ILUMINAÇÃO Dois Emme Iluminação: tel.: (11) 3068-0203 - www.2emme.com.br IMAGEM E SOM Quality: tel.: (11) 5096-0220 IMPERMEABILIZAÇÃO Imperaqua: tel.: (11) 4153-7959 INSTALAÇÃO DE PEDRAS Orlando: tel.: (13) 3305-1645 MARCENARIA Brumol: tel.: (11) 6106-4889 MÁRMORES E GRANITOS Itaarte: tel.: (11) 3722-3779 PINTURAS E TEXTURAS Roberto Sebrian: tel.: (11) 7332-8859 SERRALHEIRO Lauro: tels.: (11) 3922-7771 e 7602-8434