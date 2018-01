Eternos anfitriões

The master bedroom of a 9,000-square-foot riverfront house that often serves as a weekend home for the owners' extended family and friends, near Cannon Falls, Minn., May 16, 2014. Kathy Brekken says the eclectic but comfortable furnishings here epitomize the mood she has worked to build into a home that has the feel of an old-world inn. (Jane Beiles/The New York Times) Foto: Jane Beiles/NYT