PC Siqueira e Gus Lanzetta falam sobre joguinhos como What Remains of Edith Finch e Vignette, recebem o comediante Daniel Duncan para falar sobre capitalismo, depressão, trabalho, religião e alcachofra.
COMPRE INGRESSOS PRO PAPO TORTO AO VIVO!
Infotenimento sobre cultura pop e vida moderna
Por Gus Lanzetta
25/04/2017, 14h03
