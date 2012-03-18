[Kant. Fonte: Wikipedia]

Kant foi um filósofo alemão do século XVIII que, numa obra intitulada Fundamentação da metafísica dos costumes, afirma que os animais são “coisas”; quer dizer, são diferentes dos seres humanos, que são “pessoas”. O que isso significa? Significa, como eu disse em texto anterior, que enquanto o ser humano é um animal racional e um fim em si mesmo, ou seja, não pode arbitrariamente ser considerado como meio para algo, portanto não pode ser tolhido em sua liberdade, um animal, ao contrário, pode ser meio para algo, logo, pode ser usado, privado de sua liberdade. Desse modo, pensa Kant, as pessoas racionais são dignas, já os animais irracionais não o são.

Juristas, filósofos e pensadores pautados em seu trabalho por uma concepção não-antropocêntrica têm enorme dificuldade de fazer os outros entenderem nos fóruns políticos, nos tribunais, nas delegacias de polícia, nos laboratórios de ciência, entre outros, que os animais são em verdade sujeitos de direito, tanto quanto, por exemplo, uma criança o é. De fato, muitos chimpanzés e elefantes são mais inteligentes que uma criança, além de sentirem dor e expressarem formas de sentimento tanto quanto esta. Por que então uma criança está sob o pleno abrigo da lei e um chimpanzé ou elefante não?

Como vaticinou o filósofo britânico Jeremy Bentham: “A questão não é se os animais podem pensar ou falar; a questão é: eles podem sofrer?”

O sofrimento é, por conseguinte, o critério para refletirmos sobre a vida de todos os seres em comunidade. Ali onde há a possibilidade de sofrimento, ali há um ser digno a ser considerado. Os animais devem estar sim sob o abrigo da política (poderes legislativo e executivo), e do poder judiciário. Esse abrigo implica, por exemplo, primeiro evitar firmemente o paradigma antropocêntrico, para em seguida combater casos como os dos animais torturados por cientistas em laboratório, que muitas vezes só repetem experimentos já feitos e já publicados; prender quem causa maus-tratos a cavalos, cachorros e demais bichos nas ruas; ou ainda combater a ilegalidade da assim chamada farra do boi em Santa Catarina; pedir a proibição do peão de boiadeiro no estado de São Paulo, das vaquejadas no Nordeste – como exemplarmente em Barcelona as touradas foram proibidas – bem como, para um caso recente que se anuncia, proibir a exportação dos cada vez mais abandonados jumentos cearenses para serem esquartejados na China, debaixo da mais inimaginável crueldade de transporte, “navios negreiros” de animais, para então serem comidos ou esfolados em experiências científicas: um animal que tanto ajudou o sertanejo será agora “agraciado” com semelhante destino, a, por assim dizer, famosa “tortura chinesa”? O Nordeste, o Ceará em especial, vai permitir isso? Que vergonha! Tais bichos precisam é de um santuário em agradecimento à sua tanta ajuda aos sertanejos, durante tantos anos, debaixo de sol e seca. E como são lindos!! (Provavelmente estes animais serão abatidos no Brasil mesmo e exportados como filés. Ocupa espaço demais nos navios exportá-los vivos. Por sinal, o Brasil já é o maior exportador mundial de carne de cavalo, justamente aqueles desprezados depois de tanto serviço prestado na ruas.)

E assim por diante.

Felizmente a revisão do paradigma antropocêntrico ganha cada vez mais adeptos entre os ilustrados e os formadores de opinião. Muitos advogados, juízes, filósofos e nada desprezível parte do público em geral fortalecem a percepção de que os animais não são coisas, mas pessoas: pessoas não-humanas, portanto são dignos.

Que filosófica, jurídica, literária e artisticamente seja feito o combate ao especismo (o erro de que só a espécie humana seria a única a ter valor em si mesmo). Se o especismo for revisto, talvez no futuro muitos de nós falarão e defenderão não propriamente os “direitos humanos” mas antes os “direitos das pessoas” (humanas e não-humanas).

Decerto seria uma mundo menos violento. Gandhi observa que a grandeza de uma nação se mede pela forma como ela trata os seus animais. Com inteira segurança pode-se afirmar que quem maltrata bichos não tem um bom coração. Desta pessoa a sociedade deve proteger-se preventivamente.

Aliás, pesquisas do FBI, a polícia federal norte-americana, aponta que a maior parte dos “serial killers”, assassinos que cometem crimes em série, teve um passado de crueldade praticada contra animais.

O grande Kant errou nesse assunto: animais não são coisas. Salvemos os jumentos nordestinos, patrimônio natural e cultural daquela região.

The error of Kant and the “jumentos” (donkeys) of Northeast Region of Brazil

Kant was a german philosopher of the eighteenth century that, in his book Grundlegung zur Metaphysik der Sitten, says that animals are “things”, ie, are essencial different from human beings, who are “persons”. What does this mean? It means, as said in my previous text, that while the human being is a rational being and can’t arbitrarily be considered as a means to an objective to be achieved, and so can’t be restricted in his freedom, an animal, on the other hand, can be considered as a means to an objective to be achieved, and so can be used, deprived from its liberty. Thus Kant thinks that rational people are full of dignity, but the animals aren’t.

Lawyers, philosophers and thinkers guided in their thinking by a non-anthropocentric conception of the world have enormous difficulty in making others understand in political forums, courts, police stations, in science labs, among others, that animals are indeed subject of law, so much as for example a child is subject of law. In fact, many elephants and chimpanzees are more intelligent than a child, and feel pain and have ways to express feelings as much as a child. Why then a child is under the full protection of the law and a chimpanzee or a elephant aren’t?

As said by the british philosopher Jeremy Bentham about the animals: “The question is not, Can they reason? nor, Can they talk? But, Can they suffer?”

Suffer is therefore the criterion to reflect about life of all beings in community. Wherever there is the possibility of suffering, there is dignity to be considered. Animals should be under the full protection of politics (legislative and executive power), under the full protection of judiciary. This implies, for example, to denounce the cases like those of the animals tortured by scientists in laboratories, which often only repeat experiments that have already been made and published; or to arrest people who practises cruelty against horses or dogs and other animals on the streets, or to combat the illegality of the so-called “farra do boi” (cruelty against cows) in the streets of Santa Catarina, or to combat the rodeos in the state of São Paulo and in Northeast of Brazil – as exemplary in Barcelon the bullfights were banned – or to combat the export of the beatiful and lovely “jumentos” (donkeys) abandoned in the streets of the state of Ceará, to China, under the most unimaginable cruelty of transportation in “slave ships” of animals. These animals will be there eaten or tortured in scientific experiments: an animal that helped so much poor people in Brazil will now be “honored” with the so called “chinese torture”? The Northeast of Brazil, specially in the state of Ceará, will authorize all of this? What a shame! These animals deserve our thanks because they helped and help so much needy people. And they are so beautiful!!

And so on.

Fortunately the revision of the anthropocentric paradigm take place by many lawyers, judges, philosophers, and in a considerable part of the public in general. Many people have the perception that animals are not things, but persons.

If speciesism is revised, perhaps in the future many of us do not will speak about “human rights” but rather about “person’s rights” (humans and nonhumans).

Surely our world would be a less violent. Gandhi observed that the greatness of a nation is measured by how it treats its animals. Certainly we can say that someone who inflict suffering on animals is not a good person. From this person should society protect itself preventively.

The FBI, the U.S. federal police, points out that the most “serial killers” have had a history of cruelty against animals.

Kant was wrong on this point: animals are not things. Let’s save the so-called “jumentos”, a natural and cultural heritage of Northeast Region of Brazil.